CEDAR FALLS – A 10th person has been arrested in an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill.
Justin Earl Boehmer, 22, of 1506 Shultz, St., Waterloo, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge of rioting. His bond was set at $20,000.
Nine others have been arrested on the same charge in recent weeks in connection with the melee that drew more than a dozen people in the 2200 block of College Street. No injuries were reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Others arrested include Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights; David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton; Devonta Kershad White, 22; Davion Everette Madlock, 20; Demond Deon Rollins; Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24; Dejuan Fox, 26; Raheem O’Neal Christoff, 24; and Jameel Ahmod Lanier, 18, all of Waterloo.
Court records show Boehmer is also awaiting trial on an operating while intoxicated arrest from an April traffic stop on College Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.