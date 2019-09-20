{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – A 10th person has been arrested in an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill.

Justin Earl Boehmer, 22, of 1506 Shultz, St., Waterloo, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge of rioting. His bond was set at $20,000.

Nine others have been arrested on the same charge in recent weeks in connection with the melee that drew more than a dozen people in the 2200 block of College Street. No injuries were reported.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Others arrested include Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights; David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton; Devonta Kershad White, 22; Davion Everette Madlock, 20; Demond Deon Rollins; Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24; Dejuan Fox, 26; Raheem O’Neal Christoff, 24; and Jameel Ahmod Lanier, 18, all of Waterloo.

Court records show Boehmer is also awaiting trial on an operating while intoxicated arrest from an April traffic stop on College Street.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments