Chris Soules enters the courtroom for a hearing in Buchanan County District Court in November in Independence, Iowa. Reality TV star Soules is charged with leaving the scene in a fatal April crash near Aurora.
INDEPENDENCE -- Attorneys for Northeast Iowa farmer and reality TV star Christopher Soules have withdrawn two motions regarding his criminal case and upcoming trial.
A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon for Soules, who turns 37 next week, on whether he should have his criminal trial moved to another county and on a motion to adjudiate law points.
Soules, of Arlington, who was The Bachelor on the hit ABC reality TV show, The Bachelor, and also was a contestant on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, is awaiting trial on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in Buchanan County in April 2017. The crash killed Aurora farmer Kenneth Mosher, 66, when his tractor was struck from behind by a truck driven by Soules.
Soules does not dispute that the crash occurred, only that he did stop and render aid. He said he did stop and assist at the scene. Deputies claim he left prior to their arrival so they could not question him.
In a document filed to withdraw the motions Monday, defense attorneys said "based on plea discussions between the parties" they wished to not hold the hearing any longer.
Soules' trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7 in Buchanan County District Court. No further court hearings are scheduled at this point.
