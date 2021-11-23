Raymond man arrested in catalytic converter theft investigation

WATERLOO -- A Raymond man who allegedly received thousands of dollars selling catalytic converters at scrapyard has been arrested.

Steven Frank Jones, 51, of 6210 Lafayette Road, was arrested Nov. 19 for ongoing criminal conduct in an ongoing investigation into the widespread theft of the pollution control devices.

Authorities allege Jones bought stolen converters from several people, paying cash, and then sold them to an area recycling business for a higher price. This was because the people bringing him the devices didn’t want to go to the recycling centers themselves to obtain checks, according to court records.

Waterloo police obtained records showing Jones received $12,566 for catalytic converters he turned in at one recycling business between January and October 2021.

Investigators also found Facebook messages between Jones and others where they discussed prices for converters and the risk of going to prison, according to court records.

Catalytic converters are parts of vehicle exhaust systems that contain small amounts of precious metals. Over the past year, the area has seen a spike in converter thefts from vehicles.

Two other people have been charged with ongoing criminal conduct in the investigation.

Cyrus Joseph Freidhof, 34, and Shane Michael Mehmen, 33, were arrested earlier this month after police found converters in a Tracey Drive mobile home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.