JESUP — A Raymond man was arrested Saturday evening after leading Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies and others on a 50-minute pursuit.
Anthony H. Amundson, 36, faces charges of eluding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speed violation, stop sign violation and other traffic-related offenses.
According to Buchanan County deputies, the incident began about 6:15 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1000 block of 175th Street, north of Jesup. The driver, Amundson, failed to yield and attempted to elude the deputy. A pursuit was initiated and lasted nearly 50 minutes, traversing roads near Jesup, Elk Run Heights, Raymond, Gilbertville, La Porte City and Brandon.
The pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph before another Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy successfully deployed spike strips on Jesup Road at Highway 20 in Black Hawk County, southwest of Jesup. The pursuit came to a conclusion in the 6300 block of Lafayette Road in Raymond.
Deputies said Amundson also had active arrest warrants out of Black Hawk County. A passenger in the vehicle was detained but subsequently released. This incident remains under investigation and further charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Jesup Police Department.
