RAYMOND — A Raymond man has been arrested after his infant son was found with a leg injury in February.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ja Leel Malik Stalling, 21, of 230 S. Eighth St., Wednesday for child endangerment causing bodily injury. Bond was set at $20,000.

The 2 month old was taken to the hospital with a black eye Feb. 13. A few days later, the child’s mother noticed a swollen leg and took him back to the hospital, where doctors found a spiral fracture to the left femur bone.

The infant was transferred to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City for further care.

Stalling allegedly told police the black eye was the result of the baby rolling on a bed and hitting his head on a nightstand, according to court records.

The mother said she discovered the swollen leg on a morning after Stalling had been asked to change a diaper in the middle of the night. She told police she later found a shredded diaper on the bedroom floor. Stalling admitted tearing up the diaper because he was angry, but he denied hurting the child, according to court records.

