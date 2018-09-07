WATERLOO -- Several vehicle burglaries were reported to police between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in one area of west Waterloo.
Waterloo Police received six reports of vehicle burglaries overnight Wednesday, five of which were on the southeast side of Sergeant Road near Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.
The reports included:
- Nicole Plummer reported the theft of cash, a debit card, a food stamp card, a WIC card and an Iowa driver's license from her vehicle parked at 535 Eastgate Drive.
- Brett White reported the theft of loose change and between 20 to 30 CDs in a navy and black CD case from his vehicle parked at 729 Jane St.
- Lynette Dodd reported the theft of a cell phone and a credit card from her vehicle parked at 2530 Gloria Drive.
- Shane Farmer reported the theft of cash from his vehicle parked at 3501 Inverness Road.
- Omar LeFlore reported the theft of speakers and change from his vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Gloria Drive.
- Benjamin Lloyd reported the theft of a brown wallet containing an Iowa driver's license and a Clear Lake Bank and Trust bank card from his vehicle parked at 3749 Cobblestone Circle.
Police continue to investigate.
