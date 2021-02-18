 Skip to main content
Quasqueton man found guilty of sex abuse
breaking top story

Quasqueton man found guilty of sex abuse

Russell Alan Larson

INDEPENDENCE – A Quasqueton man faces up to 50 years in prison after being convicted of fondling a girl in 2020.

Russell Alan Larson, 60, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse following a Feb. 3 bench trial in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.

Prosecutors said Larson had sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl between March and July 2020. He was arrested in August after police learned of the allegations.

Larson waived his right to a jury trial, allowing a judge do decide the case. Evidence included testimony from the victim and a videotaped interview with police where Larson made statements admitting to the crime, according to court records.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May, and each count carries up to 25 years in prison with 17 and a half years before parole. Sentencing also requires lifetime parole, DNA collection and sex offender registration.

