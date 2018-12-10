DECORAH -- A Decorah man was apprehended following a pursuit that damaged two Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office squad cars Friday.
Andrew Quinn, 36, faces charges of eluding and driving while barred, both aggravated misdemeanors.
The arrest was Friday at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 9.
Deputies said a Decorah police office stopped Quinn's car on Highway 52 near Chattahoochee County Park because he was wanted on a contempt of court probation violation. As the officer prepared to approach Quinn's vehicle, he fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Deputies said Quinn continued southbound to the Highway 9 and 52 intersection at speeds of more than 90 mph.
The junction of Highways 9 and 52 is one of the busiest intersections in Winneshiek County. So a deputy fully activated his warning lights and cleared the intersection to prevent any innocent people from being struck by Quinn. As Quinn proceeded into the intersection he struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle. In another attempt to continue to flee, Quinn backed up and struck a second deputy’s patrol vehicle that had pulled in behind him in an attempt to box him in, after which he was arrested.
The first deputy’s patrol vehicle sustained significant damage. Nobody was injured during the collisions. The Iowa State Patrol handled the accident investigations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.