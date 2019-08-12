{{featured_button_text}}

ELGIN – Two puppies that were stolen from the Gilbertson Nature Center have been returned, and five people have been charged in the break-in.

A ranger at the center reported the puppies stolen on Aug. 7, and after a two day investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recovered both puppies unharmed and returned them to the Nature Center.

Michelle Nicole Teel, 31, of Hawkeye; James Alan Degreif, 18, of Wadena; and three juveniles, all from Hawkeye, were all charged with burglary in the third degree.

Teel and Degreif were arrested, and all three juveniles were referred to juvenile court services.

