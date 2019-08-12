ELGIN – Two puppies that were stolen from the Gilbertson Nature Center have been returned, and five people have been charged in the break-in.
A ranger at the center reported the puppies stolen on Aug. 7, and after a two day investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recovered both puppies unharmed and returned them to the Nature Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Michelle Nicole Teel, 31, of Hawkeye; James Alan Degreif, 18, of Wadena; and three juveniles, all from Hawkeye, were all charged with burglary in the third degree.
Teel and Degreif were arrested, and all three juveniles were referred to juvenile court services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.