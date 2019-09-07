WATERLOO – A published picture in the media led a victim to identify a man who exposed himself over a month ago, police said.
Conner Aaron Hofstadter, 23, of Waterloo, now faces an additional charge of indecent exposure.
He was originally arrested on the same charge in August along with unrelated drug and forgery warrants. His bond was set at $26,000.
According to Waterloo police, on July 25 near Meadow Lane in Waterloo, Hofstader exposed himself to a female and fled. He was not apprehended.
Then on Aug. 23, a female jogger reported a suspicious male following her in a white vehicle. Later that day, police were called to the 2500 block of Osage Avenue on a report of a suspicious subject in a white Acura, which matched the description from previous incidents. The caller on Osage said when the driver drove past her, she could see his genitals were exposed.
When officers arrived, they found the vehicle, and Hofstadter was identified as the sole occupant.
The incidents were similar to a report in the area of Rownd and Greenhill in Cedar Falls on Aug. 22, police said.
Hofstadter has been in jail since being arrested for the Aug. 23 incident. The new victim came forward after seeing Hofstadter's picture in the media.
