Public Safety Calls

One person was injured in a fire at 101 Summit Ave., Waterloo, on July 24, 2019.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a house fire at 227 Gable St., on Dec. 3, 2019.
Fire damaged a house at 1633 Franklin St., Waterloo, on Nov. 14, 2019.
Fire damaged an apartment at 1750 Flower St., Waterloo, on Nov. 11, 2019.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 408 Courtland St. on Nov. 7, 2019.
Waterloo firefighters extinguished a blaze at 324 Allen St. on Nov. 6, 2019.
Two families are without a home following an afternoon fire at a Waterloo duplex Wednesday.
Firefighters extinguished a fire in the attic of Ceilley Pallet Source , 907 Ricker St., on Tuesday.
Fire damaged an auto repair garage at 179 W. 18th St., Waterloo, on Saturday.
A kitchen fire damaged an apartment at 3223 Scenic Drive, Cedar Falls, on Wednesday.
Fire damaged a detached garage Friday at a Cypress Avenue home in Cedar Falls.
Fire broke out at Menards home improvement, 1051 E. San Marnan Drive, Waterloo, Iowa, on Aug. 29, 2019.
Firefighters fought a blaze at Greene Lumber Co. in Greene early Monday that destroyed the structure.
Firefighters in Greene continue to water down the remnants of a fire that destroyed Greene Lumber Co. in Greene early Monday.
Police Chief Jeff Olson and paramedic Mike Hall carry “Alley” after the dog was found unconscious in a burning Cedar Falls house.
Evansdale authorities are investigating this early morning fire at 816 Colleen Ave. on Friday.
“Slim” breathes oxygen after firefighters pulled him from a burning house at 1107 Lincoln St., Waterloo, in May.
Waterloo firefighters extinguished a house fire at 516 W. Eighth St., Waterloo, on Wednesday.
Waterloo firefighters access a vent into the ceiling of 441 Campbell Ave. after pulling a woman from the burning home on March 25, 2019.
Three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a fire broke out at 1004 Fulton St., Waterloo, on March 16, 2019.
Crews with Hudson, Gilbertville and La Porte City fire departments were called to a house fire at 7216 Ansborough Ave. in rural Hudson on March 16, 2019.
A mattress fire at 534-536 Western Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, sparked a flashover on Feb. 7, 2019.
Fire started in a chimney at 612 Campbell Ave., Waterloo, Saturday morning.
Albert Schmitt, 30, died in a fire at 429 Morrell Ave. in Evansdale early Tuesday.
Fire destroyed a detached garage behind 226 Cottage Grove Ave., Waterloo, on Wednesday.
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Officers entered the building and found a male deceased from an apparent self inflicted gun shot wound.
A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for failing to pull over after hitting a Cedar Falls bicyclist who later died.
A rural Waterloo man who was recently released from prison for child porn charges has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
No injuries have been reported, and several bullets struck a club according to police.
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a pre-teen girl.
The chase hit speeds of up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and cut through residential yards before the vehicle stopped at a dead end
A Waterloo man has been arrested after leading authorities on a chase and tossing drugs out the window during the pursuit.
One person was treated for a gunshot wound following an Easter afternoon shooting in Waterloo.
An Evansdale man has been arrested after he allegedly pretended to be a sheriff’s deputy when he left messages for a woman who has a restraining order against him.
