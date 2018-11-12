TOLEDO – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in connection with a string of pharmacy break-ins over the weekend.
The Toledo Police Department and the Tama County Sheriff's Office released a video of a suspect who broke in to the Medicap Pharmacy, 108 W Second Ave., shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday.
The video shows a man wearing a dark hat, white face mask and a plaid shirt carrying a bag in the pharmacy aisles.
Two other pharmacies, Gladbrook Family Pharmacy in Gladbrook and Conrad Pharmacy in Conrad were also burglarized over the weekend, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call the Tama County Dispatch Center at (641) 484-3760, Option #1.
