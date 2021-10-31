Public Employment Relations Board dispute over public safety switch still in limbo

CEDAR FALLS — While a district court judge has ordered the city to rewrite what he called “unreasonable” job qualifications for supervisory positions in the public safety department, another dispute over the move to the combined police and fire service remains in limbo.

In June, an administrative law judge with the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board issued a proposed decision and order that said the city retaliated against the firefighters union because the union opposed the transition to the public safety model.

The decision alleges the city committed a prohibited practice under Iowa’s public employee relations statutes.

The city’s eight remaining union firefighters were placed on administrative leave in 2020 pending layoffs during the switch.

The administrative judge directed the city and union officials to work together to resolve the matter and find a remedy for the violation.

But the order was appealed, which sent the case to a hearing before the full Public Employment Relations Board, which has yet to schedule a meeting.

The proposed ruling concluded the city acted unfairly because it singled out firefighters with Local 1366 when it finalized the adoption the public safety program.

“The city’s immediate implementation of the PSO program and reorganization of the public safety department only affected Local 1366. Other members of the public safety department including police officers and the fire command staff were not cross-trained, and yet, those employees were not included in the reorganization and layoff plans,” Administrative Law Judge Amber DeSmet wrote.

The firefighters claimed the city retaliated against the union because the union filed grievances and complaints and challenged the public safety model on social media. The firefighters also claimed the city failed to negotiate over the elimination of the traditional firefighter role.

The city disputed the union allegations during a February video conference hearing, arguing the city was in the process of a multi-year transition, and the switch would have occurred regardless of the union’s opposition activity.

The city argued that combining the services was a cost savings of about $1.9 million and provided additional staff for fire emergencies.

Implementation of the program had been progressing for years by replacing traditional firefighters who retired and resigned with cross-trained public safety officers, according to court records. In February 2020, the City Council was faced with a proposal to continue with the public safety program’s attrition approach or step up to full implementation of the program. The second option meant keeping the supervisory fire positions and eliminating traditional rank and file firefighters.

The measure to undertake immediate reorganization — Resolution No. 21,893 — passed with a 5-2 vote, and the traditional firefighters were laid off. Local 1366 asked the city to negotiate the change it was making to the firefighter job, and the city responded that it wasn’t obligated to negotiate, according to court records.

The administrative law judge noted that police officers who were not cross trained — there were three at the time the resolution was passed — and non-bargaining fire and police supervisors who weren’t cross trained were allowed to remain, records state.

DeSmet took issue with statements made by the public safety director and some City Council members during council meetings.

“The city’s disparate treatment of the bargaining unit members, the city’s abrupt change from its past practice in the implementation of the PSO program, as well as the hostility toward the union from certain City Council members and the director demonstrate union animus,” the administrative judge wrote.

“Based on my review of the record, namely the hours of video-recorded City Council meetings, Local 1366 has demonstrated with overwhelming evidence the council and the director exhibited hostility toward the union, union leadership, and the protected activities in which the Union engaged over the course of the years leading up to the adoption of Resolution #21,893,” DeSmet wrote.

The administrative law judge did side with the city in ruling that the city followed the proper procedure under the collective bargaining agreement in implementing the layoffs.

She also turned down the union’s claims that the city unilaterally eliminated the firefighter job classification and that the city failed to provide training to cross train firefighters.

Last week, a district court judge ordered the city to rewrite job classifications for public safety supervisors’ positions after the union challenged the training and experience requirements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.