WATERLOO – A forensic psychologist said Kyle Andrew Hattrup knew what he was doing when he dumped gasoline inside his parent’s garage and tossed in a lit match in December 2015.
Timothy Kockler also told jurors on Friday it was his opinion that Hattrup knew right from wrong when he stood on his porch and racked a shotgun when police officers investigating the blaze pulled at his home moments later.
"He was able to carry out a plan with goal-oriented thought processes," Kockler said.
Hattrup, 33, is using an insanity or diminished capacity defense to fight charges of assault on a peace officer with a weapon, interference while armed and reckless use of fire.
Hattrup told jurors on Thursday he remembers setting the garage fire but has no recollection of how he picked up the shotgun and allegedly pointed it at police. A licensed mental health counselor for the defense earlier testified he believes that at the time of the crime, Hattrup was suffering from the effects of earlier brain injuries --- falling from a counter as a baby and taking a fastball to the head while in high school.
Kockler, who examined Hattrup in September 2018 and took the stand for the state on Friday, said the he didn’t dispute that Hattrup has a brain injury and suffers from intermittent explosive disorder. But he said the ailments didn’t prevent him from being able to form the intent to commit the crimes.
He noted that Hattrup, who was upset that his parents wouldn’t buy him a project car to work on, had formed a plan to start the fire, gathered what he needed and carried it out. He also knew that police were coming when he heard his uncle, who was at the scene, call 911.
“It shows some cognitive awareness, that he’s aware of his surroundings,” Kockler said. He said the fact that Hattrup didn’t fire the weapon when police arrived shows that he was capable of exercising self restraint at the time.
Kockler also noted that Hattrup, who had been taking prescription medication, told him that he ran out of marijuana the day before the fire. He said Hattrup told him he used marijuana because it calmed him.
Family members extinguished the garage fire before it caused significant damage, and Hattrup put down the shotgun and surrendered to police without further incident.
Closing arguments in the trial are expected to begin on Monday.
