DES MOINES (AP) — Two psychiatric experts testifying in a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Human Services say the use of isolation and restraints at the state school for delinquent boys can psychologically damage them.
Psychologist Andrea Weisman testified in U.S. District Court in Des Moines that a Velco and leather contraption called "the wrap" used to restrain boys at the State Training School for Boys in Eldora is "akin to a torture device."
You have free articles remaining.
The class-action lawsuit filed in November 2017 by two advocacy groups says the school is failing to provide adequate mental health care to the boys.
The Des Moines Register reports that state administrators say the facility tries to minimize the use of restraints and isolation. The school's superintendent, Mark Day, told the judge Thursday that he and his staff try to make the school feel more like a campus than a prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.