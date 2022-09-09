Prosecutors: Woman used fake identities at 26 credit unions, banks

WATERLOO — A Minnesota woman accused of using a fake ID to obtain loans from credit unions in Waterloo and the Quad Cities is now facing charges she used a similar ploy at a Cedar Rapids bank.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa on Thursday filed federal bank fraud and identity theft charges against Maegen Catherine Fortin, 40, of Otsego.

The government alleges Fortin worked the scheme at about 26 financial institutions in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota between May 2020 and September 2021.

She used the names, Social Security numbers and personal information of 25 real people to apply for bank accounts, credit cards and loans using fake passports, military IDs and drivers licenses.

The federal charge alleges she and an accomplice used two identities to apply for a $35,465 used auto loan and a $28,820 new auto loan at a Cedar Rapids credit union on June 25, 2021.

Waterloo police arrested Fortin in May 2022 for allegedly using a fake military ID to open an account at Veridian Credit Union in June 2021. She then obtained $22,628 by writing checks and taking out loans, according to court records. Trial in that matter has been sent for later this month.

She was also charged last year for allegedly using a Texas woman’s identity to obtain at $6,000 loan from Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf and trying to use yet another woman’s name to buy a vehicle at an East Moline, Ill., dealership, according to court records.