WATERLOO – Prosecutors said Chad Allen Little called a hospital advice line under an assumed name instead of phoning 911 when his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter became unconscious in the early morning hours of May 30, 2015.
And Little, now 35, then left the Downing Court townhouse with the girlfriend’s older son before paramedics arrived and watched from a nearby fence line as the ambulance pulled up, Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams told jurors Thursday as testimony started in Little’s trial.
Little is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death in the death of Gracie Buss.
Defense Attorney Thomas Gaul told jurors Little wasn’t Gracie’s parent or guardian, and he may not be a likeable person.
“Not liking Chad is not the same as finding him guilty,” Gaul said.
The state alleges Little used another person’s name when he phoned then-Covenant’s Medical Center’s ask-a-nurse line stating that Gracie was unresponsive after having a seizure and falling down steps. The girl’s abdomen was hard and bloated and she had bruises on her face and knees, the caller said.
Nurse Susan Doyle said the male caller sounded nervous and upset, and he told her they had already called 911 and were told to call back if it was an emergency. Doyle decided to call 911 herself.
Authorities who arrived said they found Gracie’s mother, Kristi Buss, “nonchalant” about what was going on.
Paramedic Kyle Fuller with Waterloo Fire Rescue found Gracie on the floor in an upstairs bedroom. Her skin was pale, and she was breathing irregularly, he said. When he touched her head to stabilize her, the top of her skull appeared soft and moveable, the sign of a skull fracture. Her posture indicated she suffered a brain injury, he said.
But there were other injuries, bruises that looked to be in different stages of healing, bruises on both sides of her head, Fuller said. When people fall down the stairs, they tend to have injuries to one side, not their entire body, Fuller said.
He said he questioned the falling down the stairs account but went with the information he had and began to treat Gracie.
Police said they counted eight carpeted steps up to a landing and then a turn and another eight steps up to the upper floor.
Police and paramedics said they didn’t see Little at the apartment when they were there.
Kristi Buss is also charged with child endangerment and will have a separate trial.
