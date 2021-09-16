Prosecutors: Waterloo woman died following fight over hair

Watt said Johnson fired a warning shot to keep everyone away from her.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“LaSondra Johnson did not want to harm anyone. LaSondra Johnson did not want to kill anyone. LaSondra Johnson was not looking for a fight,” Watt said.

During testimony on Wednesday, jurors heard from police, paramedics and doctors who tried to save Young-Mills’ life.

Sgt. Spencer Gann with the Waterloo Police Department said he arrived at the scene to find a trail of blood leading into a home at 723 Dawson St., where they found Young-Mills on the floor next to a couch with friends around her.

“It was hysteria. A lot of yelling and screaming,” Gann said.

Gann said they noticed a large amount of blood on her pants and clothing, but he wasn’t able to find a gunshot wound. There was a weak pulse and faint breathing, and Gann began undertaking CPR.

Paramedic Greg Stewart with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived moments later and spotted a gunshot wound to the chest a few inches below collar bone and a corresponding wound to the back, indicating an entrance and an exit wound.

There wasn’t any blood coming from the wounds, the blood had been entering her airway and coming out of her mouth, according to officials.