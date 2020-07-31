Prosecutors try to prove murder in gun sentencing for Waterloo man

“He told me he was there for killing somebody,” said a man who was housed with Quinto at the Linn County Jail while awaiting the outcome of their cases.

Quinto, who earlier pleaded to the firearm charges, testified Thursday, telling the judge he had just met Franco that night at Edo’s Bar and they went to his friend’s West Eighth Street house where he had been staying to smoke meth and drink beer.

He said he showed Franco the revolver but took it away from him when Franco placed the muzzle of the empty weapon to his own head and pulled the trigger a number of times.

According to Quinto’s account, he loaded the weapon and then passed a meth pipe. Franco said he wanted to see the gun again, so he unloaded it and handed it to him, Quinto said.

Quinto told the court he looked away to light the pipe and he heard two clicks followed by a gunshot and turned to see Franco collapse on the couch.

“I panicked. I didn’t know what to do,” he said, thinking “Oh my God, they are going to say it was me.”

He said he cleaned off the gun and went four blocks to a friend’s house where he eventually called 911.