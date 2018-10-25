WATERLOO — Testimony started Thursday in the case of a Waterloo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old son in 2017.
Walter Cordell Williams, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said police were called to an apartment on West Mullan Avenue after receiving a report that Jaheem Harris had been found unconscious in a bathtub.
But paramedics located Jaheem in a bed, wearing underwear and pants. He was dry, and the bed was dry.
Jaheem was pronounced dead at the hospital, and doctors found numerous injuries.
“The bruising on this child was almost head to toe,” Brian Williams told jurors during opening statements on Thursday.
An autopsy determined the child died of blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen. Doctors found multiple lacerations on his liver, a contusion on his right lung, blood in his stomach and a hemorrhaging pancreas, prosecutors said.
Walter Cordell Williams wasn't the Jaheem's father, but he had other children with Jaheem's mother, Danielle Harris. He was looking after Jaheem and Harris’ other children while she went to work as a housekeeper at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
Brian Williams said other children in the apartment reported hearing a commotion coming from the room where Walter Williams and Jaheem were located.
"They hear booms, and they hear screams, and they hear crying," Brian Williams said. He said Walter Williams later admitted to police that he hit the child in the chest all the time.
