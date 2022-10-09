Prosecutors: Man texted 'I got to kill this mf' before 2016 shooting

WATERLOO — Before Daytrell Pendleton opened fire on Andrew Spates Jr. near a convenience store parking lot, Pendleton had talked with relatives about killing Spates.

“Wish this (N word) would get outta line be a murda,” Pendleton told his mother in a text message weeks before the shooting.

Pendleton, 32, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly unloading a pump shotgun on Spates during May 12, 2016, confrontation. Spates – whose marriage to Pendleton’s mother was coming to an end at the time – suffered critical injuries including the loss of a finger, but survived the shooting.

Trial began last week, and Pendleton’s attorneys are arguing he acted in self-defense, claiming Spates was carrying a metal pipe during the encounter.

During testimony Friday, Detective Andrea Frana read through days worth of text messages between Pendleton and his mother, Ronnett, and his father, Lewis Hoskins.

In the weeks leading up to the shooting, the mother had applied to the court for a restraining order against Andrew Spates Jr., alleging domestic violence. A temporary order was issued and a hearing was scheduled. Spates had also filed for divorce from the mother.

In some of the text messages, it was apparent Pendleton was reacting to what he read in his mother’s restraining order application, Frana said.

“I was sitting here reading this protection order. oooo this (S word) setting me in fire,” Pendleton texted his mother on April 20, 2016. “This MF go pay.”

The mother continually tried to calm him down, telling Pendleton that it wasn’t worth going to jail over.

“Don’t do nothing i don’t want you in jail i need you with me,” the mother wrote.

“Wtf I wanna kill this mf … I got to kill this mf,” Pendleton answered.

“Stop texting stuff on your phone like this don’t want you in trouble love you I’m moving forward god answers prayers i prayed that every day,” his mother wrote.

“If he come there while I’m there. I got all right to kill. I won’t hesitate … My defense I was protecting my momma from the Devil … Im go protect u and I anit go rest till I know where that (N word) at,” Pendleton wrote.

In an April 26, 2016, text conversation with his father about selling a mobile home, Pendleton appeared upset.

“What’s rough with you son,” the father asked.

“In murderous mode,” Pendleton responded.

Ronnett’s car had been shot up in early May 2016, and a brick sailed through a window at her home before dawn May 12, 2016 – hours before the shooting. She suspected the brick came from Spates, but police told her there was little they could do without evidence he was behind it. They said they would increase patrols around her house.

“You guys shouldn’t have to just sit here in fear,” Officer Tyler Brownell told her, surveying the damage.

Pendleton, who was also at the house, could be heard saying “I’ll take care of it,” on an officer’s body camera.

The text messages picked up again around 6 a.m. May 12, 2016, as Pendleton arrived at the Kwik Star at Franklin and East 11th streets. Prosecutors allege he was waiting for Spates and had a loaded shotgun in his pickup.

“Mfs anit go know when to stop. Its gonna leave me no choice,” Pendleton texted his father at 6:07 a.m. after telling him about the brick. “I anit scared I’m just afraid of while I might have to do.”

“Go to work man,” his father wrote.

“I am everything the same. Can’t really do much until a MF approach me,” Pendleton wrote at 6:19 a.m.

Police were called to the shooting at about 6:26 a.m., according to court records.

Jurors will have Monday and Tuesday off because of statewide judicial conferences. Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday.