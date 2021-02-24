Prosecutors drop charges for one person in July face shooting

WATERLOO – Prosecutors have dropped charges against one of two men charged in a July incident in which a man was shot in the face.
Patrick Donover Sallis, 32, of Waterloo, had been scheduled to start trial Tuesday on assault and firearm charges in the shooting, but a witness recanted his identification of Sallis as a person who was involved, according to court records.
Prosecutors asked the court to drop the case Monday.
Police said Tony Campbell was shot in the face in an alley behind the 900 block of West Sixth Street on July 31.
Robert Lee Williams Jr., 32, is charged with attempted murder, willful injury and felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting, and trial is tentatively scheduled for April. Williams is also awaiting trial on weapons charges for allegedly displaying a firearm July 26 and an Aug. 20 shooting on Argyle Street.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
