DAVENPORT (AP) — Prosecutors in Davenport are disputing allegations they allowed a key witness to give false testimony at three trials of a man charged with killing a girl in 1990.
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton acknowledges in a filing that Antonio Holmes was required to testify at the trial of Stanley Liggins under his plea agreement on theft and burglary charges.
But he says the deal only required that Holmes testify truthfully and not in any particular way against Liggins. Walton says Holmes testified to his opinion when he told jurors that he didn’t receive any benefit for his cooperation.
Liggins is set to stand trial in Waterloo next week for a fourth time in the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis. His defense has asked for the case to be dismissed, alleging that Holmes has been allowed to falsely tell jurors he didn’t get a benefit for testifying.
Holmes says he saw Liggins and Lewis together shortly before she was kidnapped.
A judge held a hearing Tuesday to consider the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.