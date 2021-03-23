Prosecutors argue for kidnapping, assault charge in babysitter abduction case

Authorities said the 16-year-old babysitter and the 6-year-old she was looking after were playing outside with sidewalk chalk and silly string when the child went inside to watch TV. Vasquez, who lived down the street, yelled over to the babysitter while she was cleaning up outside, and grabbed her by the arm when she approached to see what he wanted.

He pulled her into the house, across the living room and into the bedroom where he groped her and attempted to remove her clothing while she was telling him to stop, according to testimony. She tried to leave once, and he pulled her back before she finally escaped on a second try.

The babysitter suffered a scratch on her chest from the confrontation, according to testimony.

While it wasn’t clear how long the ordeal took, Williams noted it took long enough for the child to become concerned about the babysitter's whereabouts when she didn’t return immediately.

The defense, which declined to outline its case with openings at trial, will submit a written closing argument before the judge decides the case.

