Prosecutors argue for kidnapping, assault charge in babysitter abduction case

WATERLOO – Prosecutors are arguing that kidnapping charges apply in the case of a man who pulled a teen babysitter into his rented Cedar Falls home in July 2019.
To prove second-degree kidnapping -- which carries up to 25 years in prison upon conviction -- the state needs to prove that Saul Santos Vasquez Martinez confined or removed the girl from one place to another.
Vasquez, 45, who had been living in Kansas and traveled to Cedar Falls to work on a construction project, has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse resulting in bodily injury charges.
He waived his right to a jury trial, allowing a judge to render a verdict after hearing the evidence.
Testimony in the case wrapped up March 10, and on Friday the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office submitted written closing arguments.
County Attorney Brian Williams, who prosecuted the case with Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell, said the act of pulling the teen into a house increased the risk of harm to her and decreased the likelihood the crime would be detected.
“This happened in a residential neighborhood on a well-traveled street in Cedar Falls. An assault occurring outside of his residence is far more likely to draw the attention of neighbors or concerned passersby and substantially limit the time he has with (the victim) and his ability to sexually assault her,” Williams said in his closings.
Authorities said the 16-year-old babysitter and the 6-year-old she was looking after were playing outside with sidewalk chalk and silly string when the child went inside to watch TV. Vasquez, who lived down the street, yelled over to the babysitter while she was cleaning up outside, and grabbed her by the arm when she approached to see what he wanted.
He pulled her into the house, across the living room and into the bedroom where he groped her and attempted to remove her clothing while she was telling him to stop, according to testimony. She tried to leave once, and he pulled her back before she finally escaped on a second try.
The babysitter suffered a scratch on her chest from the confrontation, according to testimony.
While it wasn’t clear how long the ordeal took, Williams noted it took long enough for the child to become concerned about the babysitter's whereabouts when she didn’t return immediately.
The defense, which declined to outline its case with openings at trial, will submit a written closing argument before the judge decides the case.