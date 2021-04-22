Prosecutors: 2019 homicide was "an ambush and an execution"

WATERLOO -- Shavondes Martin was ambushed and executed by the brother of the man Martin had been acquitted of killing, according to prosecutors.
Shavondes Martin’s body was found in an alley behind a South Street apartment building around 5:30 a.m. May 31, 2018.
He had been dead for about two hours.
The blood had dried, Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams told jurors Thursday as trial started for Raymond Birden Jr., one of two people charged with shooting Martin and leaving him to die.
“You will find that this homicide, the number of shots, the location of the shots, was an ambush and an execution,” Williams said.
Birden, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree murder, and he has pleaded not guilty.
Defense attorney Les Blair declined to outline the defense case during opening statements, but he urged jurors not to rush to judgment.
“Make sure you keep an open mind and listen to all of the evidence from both sides before reaching any conclusions,” Blair said.
Williams told jurors the roots of the case stretched back to a 2016 attack on Logan Avenue in which people in a SUV opened fire on Birden and others. Birden survived, but one of the bullets struck and killed his brother, 21-year-old Otavious Brown.
Shavondes Martin and three others were charged in the fatal drive-by shooting. One pleaded to lesser charges, one was convicted of murder, and Shavondes Martin and another man were found not guilty at trial in February 2018.
Three months later, Shavondes Martin was dead.
Williams said in the hours leading up to the May 2019 slaying, Shavondes Martin and Birden taunted each other with threatening text messages, and Birden and his acquaintances were looking for Martin.
Birden enlisted Shavondes Martin’s cousin, Danaesha Martin, to contact him and make arrangements to pick him up in a Jeep.
“The plan was to set him up,” Williams said. “They set up an opportunity to meet.”
Shavondes Martin was taken to the area of South Street where the assailants -- Birden, Shaquan Coffer and an unidentified third man -- entered the Jeep, Williams said.
“Shavondes Martin knew he was going to die. He said something to the effect of ‘you got me,’” Williams said. He said Birden had a semi-automatic handgun, and Coffer had a revolver.
Neighbors remember hearing what they thought were fireworks around 3:30 a.m., but no one called police at the time.
Martin’s body was found with nine gunshot wounds coming from both the front and behind -- two in his head and neck area, four in his torso and three in his legs.
The head and neck wounds were delivered at close range, Williams said.
Police found five spent shell casings at the scene, apparently from the semi-automatic pistol.
Following the shooting, the group went to Cedar Rapids, where they were observed at a Casey’s General Store, a Fas Mart convenience store and a Hy-Vee supermarket between 5:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m.
Birden later drove Danaesha Martin to the Chicago area, Williams said. She was detained on murder charges in November 2018 after she was found living in Virginia.
Coffer hasn’t been charged in the slaying. He is currently in federal prison serving time in connection with a .38-caliber revolver that police during a June 2018 traffic stop, according to court records.
Testimony in the case is scheduled to continue Friday.