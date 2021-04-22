Prosecutors: 2019 homicide was "an ambush and an execution"

Shavondes Martin and three others were charged in the fatal drive-by shooting. One pleaded to lesser charges, one was convicted of murder, and Shavondes Martin and another man were found not guilty at trial in February 2018.

Three months later, Shavondes Martin was dead.

Williams said in the hours leading up to the May 2019 slaying, Shavondes Martin and Birden taunted each other with threatening text messages, and Birden and his acquaintances were looking for Martin.

Birden enlisted Shavondes Martin’s cousin, Danaesha Martin, to contact him and make arrangements to pick him up in a Jeep.

“The plan was to set him up,” Williams said. “They set up an opportunity to meet.”

Shavondes Martin was taken to the area of South Street where the assailants -- Birden, Shaquan Coffer and an unidentified third man -- entered the Jeep, Williams said.

“Shavondes Martin knew he was going to die. He said something to the effect of ‘you got me,’” Williams said. He said Birden had a semi-automatic handgun, and Coffer had a revolver.

Neighbors remember hearing what they thought were fireworks around 3:30 a.m., but no one called police at the time.