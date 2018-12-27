CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — Prosecutors say thousands of individuals and businesses were victims of a large-scale scheme in which ordinary corn and soybeans were fraudulently marketed nationwide as “certified organic.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cedar Rapids said in a filing Wednesday that potentially “tens of thousands” were defrauded by Randy Constant and his associates into paying a premium for products they didn’t want.
Constant, 61, of Chillicothe, Mo., and three others have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Constant, who owned an Iowa grain brokerage, acknowledged he sold $142 million worth of corn, soybeans and wheat over a 7 ½ year period that wasn’t organic despite his representations.
Constant was aware most of his product was grown using non-organic methods. The buyers included companies who processed the grain into other products marketed as organic.
Constant pleaded guilty to one count wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced at a later date.
Constant admitted that, from 2010 to 2017, he misled customers into thinking they were buying certified organic grain when the grain. He admitted falsely telling customers the grain he sold was grown on his certified organic fields in Nebraska and Missouri when the grain was not organic.
Constant allegedly made many of the sales through Jericho Solutions of Ossian, a brokerage he owned. As part of the plea, Constant has agreed to forfeit $128,190,128 in proceeds from the fraudulent scheme.
Constant’s plea came after three Nebraska farmers entered pleas fraud charges in connection with organic grain sales in October. Tom Brennan, 70, James Brennan, 40, and Mike Potter, 41, all from Overton, Neb., were each convicted of one count of wire fraud. Each admitted to growing grain between 2010 and 2017 that was not organic, and admitted they knew the grain was being marketed and sold as organic.
Court documents allege each of the three farmers received more than $2.5 million from fraudulently marketed grain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.