DAVENPORT --- A newly filed court document alleges a 12-year-old North Scott Junior High School boy “had an issue with looking up guns” on his school-issued Chromebook in the classroom just days before he brought a loaded gun to school, pointed it at a teacher and pulled the trigger in late August.
After the gun was taken from him, the boy reportedly said his intention was “to end it and anyone that got in my way,” according to the document.
The gun's safety was on, and the teacher was not physically injured.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine included the allegations in a three-page document filed Thursday in opposition to a request by the boy's attorney to reduce his $50,000 cash-only bond.
“The State appreciates the young age of this particular defendant and the amount of time he has spent in juvenile detention,” she wrote. “However, deliberate choices carry consequences, and the deliberate choices made by the defendant has shown that he is a danger to the community. The conditions of bond should remain as set.”
A bond review hearing is scheduled for April 10.
The boy is charged with attempted murder, assault while using or displaying a deadly weapon and carrying weapons on school grounds. The Quad-City Times has so far chosen not to name him because of his age. He will be tried in adult court as a youthful offender. If convicted, he will remain under the supervision of the juvenile court until he turns 18. His case would then transfer to adult court and a judge could determine if he should be imprisoned, released or serve another punishment.
His trial is slated for Aug. 5.
The boy has remained in the juvenile detention center since Aug. 31, the day of the incident at the junior high school. The $50,000 cash-only bond was set in December, once he was waived as a youthful offender.
Defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt filed a motion March 7 seeking to lower the bond.
In her motion, she argued the boy would receive more frequent mental and physical health care and could continue his education if allowed to return home.
Brandt also wrote he is aware of his upcoming court dates and will be able to attend all future court dates.
In her resistance, DeVine cited several factors, including the seriousness of the allegations, as to why she believed bond should remain as set.
She wrote that the boy brought a loaded pistol from home, aimed it at his teacher and pulled the trigger. He also aimed it at a student teacher and made a “sweeping gesture” with the barrel of the gun across the room toward the students in the class, according to the resistance.
The gun's safety device kept it from firing, according to court documents.
“The teacher and counselor eventually had to literally pull the gun out from the defendant’s hand,” DeVine wrote. “When he was asked what his intentions were, he said ‘to end it and anyone that got in my way.’”
DeVine wrote that a report from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation found the gun was in “very good physical condition and functioned as the manufacturer intended.”
“It is nothing short of a miracle that no one was killed,” she wrote. “The defendant struck fear into an entire community with his actions. The circumstances of this offense were horrible and should be weighed strongly by the Court in determining whether his bond should be reduced.”
DeVine noted the boy’s behavior in the juvenile detention center has been “very inconsistent,” despite having his fair share of good weeks. He had recently been taken off "gold level" status, the top status level for detainees because of destructive behavior, she said.
She noted significant concerns with his “family ties,” especially since the gun he brought to school was from his own home, where there were multiple guns.
“Even more concerning is despite these guns being locked away in a cabinet, the defendant was able to access this cabinet and take a gun, load it, and take it to school. In the defendant’s own words, ‘It was locked, and I figured out where the key was. It wasn't that hard.’”
The boy’s father, Joseph Andrews III, 50, was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon after sheriff’s deputies found firearms in the home after the incident at the junior high school.
Andrews was convicted of felonies on Jan. 9, 1987; May 8, 1987; and Aug. 29, 1988, and is prohibited from owning or possessing a weapon, according to court documents.
Scott County prosecutors have charged him as a habitual offender, which carries an enhanced sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
DeVine noted the juvenile detention center allows the boy access to educational resources, mental health resources and family resources, and he is allowed to visit his family and maintain a relationship with them.
“Most importantly, he is allowed these opportunities in a structured setting that allows him to have bad days that result in outcomes short of him bringing a loaded gun to school and pointing it at others,” she wrote. “In order to protect the community, the State believes that the conditions of bond should remain as previously set.”
Brandt declined comment Tuesday.
