Prosecution drops gun charge against Waterloo man following DNA dispute

WATERLOO – Prosecutors have dropped weapons charges against a Waterloo man accused of tossing a handgun from a vehicle following a fatal 2018 shooting.

Sir Frank Nelson III, 26, had been charged with felon in possession of a firearm after police found a 9 mm Lorcin handgun while responding to the Sept. 10, 2018, shooting that claimed the life of Diane Martin, 48.

No one has been charged in Martin's death.

Trial for the gun charge had been scheduled to begin this week, but on Monday prosecutors asked that the case be dismissed in the interest of justice. While no explanation was included in the request, the decision came following a defense challenge to DNA evidence in the case.

The state had alleged Nelson’s DNA was a possible contributor to a mixture of DNA from three people found on the Lorcin’s trigger and grip, according to court records.

An FBI DNA expert had concluded that there was “moderate support for Inclusion” of Nelson as a contributor.

Defense attorney Kathryn Mahoney fought expert’s report saying the testing didn’t identify Nelson with any degree of scientific certainty, and in October a district court judge found the “moderate support” language inadmissible unless the expert could quantify the conclusion with a scientific basis.

“It appears that the label is someone’s subjective use of a word to define the statistical numbers,” the judge ruled.

This is the second time Nelson has prevailed over weapons charges recently.

In April 2021, a Black Hawk County jury found him not guilty of possession of a 9 mm CZ pistol found outside his apartment as Waterloo police launched multiple searches in the wake of the September 2020 Sin City private club gun battle that killed two people.

Police said Nelson had been seen dropping and picking up a firearm magazine while leaving the club. Nelson wasn’t charged in the club shooting.

Nelson is currently awaiting trial on federal firearm charges in connection with a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson M&P handgun found in his waistband during a June 28, 2020, traffic accident at Commercial Street and West Park Avenue.

