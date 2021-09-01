Property owner found guilty of operating after-hours club in Waterloo

At trial, Johnson denied running an after-hours club, saying the building is the headquarters of his motor carrier business, Woochie’s World LLC.

He said the city didn’t produce any witnesses to testify that they were sold alcohol, and he said people were there June 12 for a birthday party. He noted that a police photo showed balloons with “happy birthday” printed on them on a table in the building.

City Attorney Martin Petersen noted that police found an apparent price list for shots of liquor, cigarettes and admission when they searched the building, asking jurors: When was the last time they went to a birthday party with a cover charge?

The case was the first prosecution under the city’s after-hour ordinance in years, according to officials.

There were several other shootings at unlicensed establishments in 2020.