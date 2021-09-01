Property owner found guilty of operating after-hours club in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man said a late-night gathering was a private birthday party at his trucking company’s shop.
“All of us as Americans have celebrated a birthday or hosted a birthday party,” Montora Aundrey Johnson told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday.
But jurors instead concluded that the shop was a club, finding Johnson guilty of operating an unlicensed after-hours establishment.
The verdict came after less than 15 minutes of deliberation.
The offense, defined by city ordinance, is usually punishable with a fine, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Waterloo police said the former auto shop at 114 Edwards St. came to their attention in the summer of 2020 because of streets crowded with people and vehicles after midnight. Then there were shootings in area, two of which happened on the night of June 12 into June 13, 2020, that left two men with injuries.
Police body camera footage showed people walking down the sidewalk and cars driving off as patrol officers pulled up around 3:30 a.m. following the second shooting.
Police searched the address hours later, finding a sound system, a cooler with alcohol, marijuana packages from Colorado and a felt-covered table that investigators said appeared to be used for gambling.
At trial, Johnson denied running an after-hours club, saying the building is the headquarters of his motor carrier business, Woochie’s World LLC.
He said the city didn’t produce any witnesses to testify that they were sold alcohol, and he said people were there June 12 for a birthday party. He noted that a police photo showed balloons with “happy birthday” printed on them on a table in the building.
City Attorney Martin Petersen noted that police found an apparent price list for shots of liquor, cigarettes and admission when they searched the building, asking jurors: When was the last time they went to a birthday party with a cover charge?
The case was the first prosecution under the city’s after-hour ordinance in years, according to officials.
There were several other shootings at unlicensed establishments in 2020.
One of the people injured in the June 2020 shooting outside the Edwards Street address —- Dacarious Burkett, 22 —- was a later shot and killed in a 3 a.m. September 2020 gunfight at the Sin City private motorcycle club on West Fourth Street. Takeya Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines, was also killed in the Sin City shooting, and at least six others had gunshot wounds.
Then around 4 a.m. Dec. 27, Elijah Hunt, 31, of Illinois, was shot and killed outside a Dane Street establishment that was serving food.
In December, the city of Waterloo formed a task force to address unlicensed clubs and revamped its after-hours ordinance.