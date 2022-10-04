Probation handed down in Bender Hall water leak

WATERLOO — A former University of Northern Iowa student has been sentenced to probation for damaging a water pipe that flooded a residence hall last year.
Under the terms of the deferred judgment sentence, the charge of first-degree criminal mischief – a felony – will be expunged from Ethan Russell Pilling Wise’s record if he completes two to five years of probation.
Wise, of Cedar Rapids, was also ordered to pay $99,747 to UNI to cover damages incurred by the self-insured university.
Wise, who is no longer a UNI student, declined to comment to the court during sentencing.
Judge Andrea Dryer said the sentence was appropriate because of Wise’s age — he recently turned 19 — and the fact that he had no prior criminal record. She said the crime was “very foolish” but “not something that a good deal of thought went into at the time.”
According to statements in court, Wise had been drinking when he damaged an exposed water pipe on the second floor of Bender Hall in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2021.
Dryer said that while Wise had intentionally damaged the pipe, he didn’t anticipate what would “flow” from his actions. Water from the break seeped into the floors below. Part of the building was evacuated because of the damage and about 10 students were temporarily relocated.
Corrections officials had recommended a deferred judgment at part of a pre-sentence investigation in the case. Prosecutors had argued for a suspended sentence that would have kept the offense on his record.
