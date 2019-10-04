WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen who was caught with a gun and drugs while awaiting trial for an earlier incident involving drugs and guns has been sent to federal prison.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 19-year-old Aquarias Tykee Madlock to two years and six months in prison on Friday on a charge of being a drug user in possession of a firearm. He was given 10 months credit for time served and will have to serve three years of supervised release after prison.
You have free articles remaining.
According to court records, Madlock was found with a stolen .380-caliber Kel-Tec pistol and several bags of marijuana in April 2018. Then in November 2018 police searched his home, and he fled, tossing a .40-caliber Hi-Point pistol. Police also found marijuana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.