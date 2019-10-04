{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen who was caught with a gun and drugs while awaiting trial for an earlier incident involving drugs and guns has been sent to federal prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 19-year-old Aquarias Tykee Madlock to two years and six months in prison on Friday on a charge of being a drug user in possession of a firearm. He was given 10 months credit for time served and will have to serve three years of supervised release after prison.

According to court records, Madlock was found with a stolen .380-caliber Kel-Tec pistol and several bags of marijuana in April 2018. Then in November 2018 police searched his home, and he fled, tossing a .40-caliber Hi-Point pistol. Police also found marijuana.

