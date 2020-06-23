You are the owner of this article.
Prison time given in rural Waverly burglary
Prison time given in rural Waverly burglary

WAVERLY -- A Voorhies man has been sentenced to prison for breaking into a rural Waverly home to hide following a chase sparked by a burglary investigation.

Jeffery Allen Geiger, 32, was sentenced to up to five years in prison on a charge of third-degree burglary and eluding on Wednesday in Bremer County District Court in Waverly.

The prison time will run concurrent with another five-year sentence for break-ins at a rural LaPorte City farmstead and stolen pickup truck in Waterloo.

Authorities said Geiger led Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase into Bremer County on Aug. 14, 2019. He and his passenger eluded officers overnight, and he was found the following day hiding in a Hamilton Avenue home.

PHOTOS: Chase, manhunt

