Prison time given in rural Waverly burglary

WAVERLY -- A Voorhies man has been sentenced to prison for breaking into a rural Waverly home to hide following a chase sparked by a burglary investigation.
Jeffery Allen Geiger, 32, was sentenced to up to five years in prison on a charge of third-degree burglary and eluding on Wednesday in Bremer County District Court in Waverly.
The prison time will run concurrent with another five-year sentence for break-ins at a rural LaPorte City farmstead and stolen pickup truck in Waterloo.
Authorities said Geiger led Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase into Bremer County on Aug. 14, 2019. He and his passenger eluded officers overnight, and he was found the following day hiding in a Hamilton Avenue home.
