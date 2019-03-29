WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for a 2017 arson spree that damaged five buildings, most of them vacant.
Judge Linda Fangman also sentenced Justin Edward Silos, 39, to two additional years in prison for a public intoxication charge where he was accused of yelling at a passing motorist while he was awaiting the outcome of the arson charges.
Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey had sought probation and community service. He said Silos had been off his medication at the time of the fires. Silos also apologized.
“I’m sorry for causing everyone an inconvenience. I know I can do better,” he said.
But Fangman imposed prison, noting that Silos, who has a history of prior drug and alcohol offenses, declined to follow through with treatment while on pretrial release and had called treatment a waste of time.
“Any time you set a fire, you place people at risk,” Fangman said. She said there was the possibility that people were sleeping in one of the boarded-up structures, and building fires place firefighters and neighbors in danger.
Upon hearing the sentence, Silos said he was having trouble attending treatment because he hasn’t had a license to drive since 2001 and had problems finding transportation to appointments.
“I was clean for most of the two years I’ve been on pretrial. I guess I don’t matter … Make me feel like a hooker, like I’ve had to walk for 20 years and now you want to send me to the kennel,” Silos said.
Authorities said Silos began setting fires around 2:50 a.m. on June 29, 2019. By the time an off-duty police officer spotted him two hours later staggering with a lighter in his pocket and a bottle of flammable fluid nearby, firefighters had been called to five blazes.
Damage ranged from minor scorch marks on an exterior wall to complete destruction. Buildings hit included a vacant house at 219 W. Eighth St.; the former Alstadt & Langlas Bakery at 1400 block of Mulberry Street, which was in use; a vacant house at 121 Irving St.; a vacant house at 526 Logan Ave.; and a vacant house in the 521 Pine St.
