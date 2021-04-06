Prison sentence handed down in fatal bike accident

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the fatal accident, Keghan said, she heard from so many people about the good things her father had done that she now feels closer to him.

Price apologized for her actions.

“I am so sorry I caused this pain and suffering,” Price said, breaking down in tears. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone.”

She said her fear and anxiety selfishly consumed her immediately following the crash.

“Just know I wish I would have stayed,” she said. “I’m here to take responsibility and do whatever I have to do.”

Authorities said Price was driving her Honda Accord on Greenhill Road near Progress Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 2 when she struck Gerrick Stotser. She left the area, leaving him vulnerable to be struck by other vehicles.

Price called 911 about an hour later to say she had hit someone, but by then Gerrick Stotser had already been struck by other vehicles whose drivers had called police.

The five-year sentence was agreed upon by the state and the defense, and it was formalized during Monday’s hearing. Corrections officials had recommended probation in a presentence report, according to statements during the hearing.