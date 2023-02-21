WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found guilty to lesser charges for setting a fire at an apartment building where he had been evicted has been sentenced to prison.

Timothy Aaron Williams, 40, was sentenced to a year in prison on Feb. 9. The judge ordered the time to run concurrent to a related felony drug charge that is still pending in court.

Authorities said Williams was being evicted from his apartment at 828 W. Fourth St. in October for failing to pay rent when residents noticed smoke.

Firefighters and police arrived and found Williams inside his apartment loading items into a grocery cart. He was also carrying a torch lighter.

The fire was found to be coming from inside a wall by his back window. Williams later told police he was trying to kill a scorpion with the fire.

Authorities charged Williams with second-degree arson, a felony. A jury found him guilty of a reduced charge of reckless use of fire during a January trial.

The drug charge stems from crystal meth and cocaine found when he was detained for the fire. Prosecutors are seeking sentencing enhancements for the drug charges under the state’s habitual offender law because of prior convictions.

