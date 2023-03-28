WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for breaking into a home and holding the residents at gunpoint in a July 2021 robbery.

Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell was 18 when he and another person crawled through the window of a Newell Street home, demanded money and jewelry from a 19 year old and threatened to kill him and his grandmother.

On Monday, Isabell, now 20, apologized for his actions. He noted he surrendered when police surrounded the house, and he said everyone deserves a second chance.

“I’m not a bad person,” said Isabell, who has no prior criminal record. He said he would be facing a more lenient punishment if he had been only a year younger, a minor, at the time of the crime.

Isabell was found guilty of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed during a December 2022 bench trial.

Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey asked the court to run the sentences concurrently for a total of 25 years.

But Judge Andrea Dryer cited the terror the home invasion inflicted up on the victim, his grandmother and his mother, who hid in the basement, and recounted the danger the family faced both during the holdup and the ensuing standoff with police.

“That was the situation this family was in, and you put them there,” Dryer said.

She also noted that Isabell told corrections workers during a pre-sentence interview that he was just “in the wrong place at the wrong time” and didn’t feel the charges were fair.

Dryer stacked the robbery and burglary sentences for a maximum of 50 years in prison because of the seriousness of the offense. But she also opted for a lighter minimum punishment – ordering he serve 50% of the robbery sentence, or 12 and a half years – before parole instead of the usual 70%.

Isabell’s accomplice, Wilmaris Kaihron Burt, who was a minor at the time of the robbery, was charged as an adult and sentenced to up to 25 years in prison in January. Because he was under 18 at the time, he didn’t face a mandatory minimum sentence for parole.

