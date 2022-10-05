Prison sentence handed down for woman who lured her cousin to his death

WATERLOO — A judge has rejected probation recommendations from prosecutors and the defense for a former Waterloo woman accused of luring her cousin to his death in 2018.

The decision, handed down Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court, sent 26-year-old Danaesha Lynne Martin to prison for up to 10 years.

“I could have died that night. You don’t understand how much trauma I went through. You don’t understand this pain,” Danaesha Martin said upon hearing the sentence.

“I struggle with this every day. I did not want this to happen. … I got to struggle with the backlash of everybody, all the time, for something that I wasn’t in control of,” she said.

Danaesha Martin had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shavondes Martin, 22, who was gunned down in an alley behind her South Street apartment. As part of a deal with the state, Danaesha Martin was allowed to plead to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at trial against Raymond Birden Jr.

Prosecutors said Birden was one of two men who shot Shavondes Martin in retaliation for a fatal 2016 drive-by shooting on Logan Avenue that claimed the life of Birden’s brother.

Months after Shavondes Martin was acquitted of killing Birden’s brother, Birden had Danaesha Martin offer her cousin a ride, bringing Shavondes Martin to Birden moments before the slaying.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said Danaesha Martin’s testimony was critical in the case against Birden.

“But for Danaesha Martin, there is no trial of Raymond Birden. … Nobody can say that there is no distinction between what Raymond Birden did to Shavondes Martin and what Danaesha Martin’s involvement was,” Williams said. “The family of Shavondes Martin does now have the opportunity to watch Raymond Birden go to prison for the death of their family member.”

Birden was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Defense attorney Dustin Lies said his client’s decision to help Birden find Shavondes and later to testify against Birden meant she made enemies on both sides of the case.

“There are both sides that are angry with her. … She has had death threats and threats to her safety from multiple different sources, and coming in to testify was a very difficult thing,” Lies said.

He said Danaesha Martin’s life has changed dramatically since the incident. She now lives in another state and has a child (out-of-state charges against her in the December 2021 matter were dropped by prosecutors).

In the end, Judge Linda Fangman ruled that the Danaesha Martin’s ability to plead to a lesser charge – one that didn’t carry a life sentence – was a sufficient concession. But she said her involvement in the crime demanded more than probation.

“You lured him to your house. You took advantage of the fact that it was somebody that you cared for, and he knew you cared for him, to set him up … We can not let the public think that if they lure somebody to their death, as long as they’re not the person who pulled the trigger, that they are not as culpable,” Fangman said.

The other person who shot Shavondes Martin hasn’t been identified or charged.

Shavondes Martin’s mother, 48-year-old Diane Martin, was killed in September 2018 when someone shot at her Ricker Street home. Her death remains unsolved.