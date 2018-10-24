Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A man has been sentenced to prison for a gun that police found after he attempted to run from Waterloo police in January.

Judge Linda Reade sentenced Denzale Devon Babuta Ratliff, 24, to two years and four months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Oct. 16 following a plea to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Ratliff is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2012 burglary conviction, and on Jan. 27, he allegedly ran from a car during a traffic stop on Broadway Street and tossed a .32-caliber Hege Waffen handgun in a backyard. Officers found the weapon and detained Ratliff.

