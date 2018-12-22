IOWA CITY – An inmate from Polk County serving a life sentence for first-degree murder killed himself Saturday.
Ryan Nicholas Trowbridge, 28, of Ankeny, died from an apparent suicide at 2:17 p.m. on Saturday, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, the Department of Corrections stated.
Trowbridge was convicted of the murder of his baby daughter, 4-month-old Rylee, who died of abusive head trauma in February 2010, a day after Trowbridge called 911 claiming his daughter’s head had become stuck face down between a mattress and a headboard. His incarceration began Dec. 14, 2012.
The department conducts an investigation into any inmate suicides, and an autopsy will be conducted.
