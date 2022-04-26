President grants commutation for Waterloo woman, two other Iowans

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman is one of 75 people to have their sentences commuted by President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, the White House announced the commutation of a nine-year prison sentence handed to Andrea Zavala in 2017.

Zavala, a 43-year-old mother of four, had been sentenced on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The commutation began Tuesday with the remainder of the sentence to be served on home confinement. A five-year term of supervised release will follow the home confinement.

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.” Biden said in announcing the pardons and commutations, which came as part of Second Chance Month.

Zavala was accused of sending ice meth from California to a Cedar Rapids man between 2013 and 2016.

The president’s clemency list included three pardons and 75 commutations, mostly for drug offenses and related crimes.

Two other Iowans received commutations.

Douglas Dean Johnson of Dickens was given home confinement on a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to manufacture meth, pseudoephedrine charges and related offenses handed down in 2008.

Edwin G. Tierney of Council Bluffs received home confinement on a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute meth issued in 2016.

Pardons went to three people who have completed their sentences. They include:

Abraham W. Bolden Sr., 86, of Chicago, a retired Secret Service Agent who was the first African American to serve on a presidential detail. He had been accused of attempting to sell a Secret Service file in 1964. He maintained his innocence, alleging he was prosecuted in retaliation for exposing unprofessional and racist behavior in the Service, according to the White House.

Betty Jo Bogans, 51, of Houston, Texas, who was convicted of crack cocaine charges in 1998 for allegedly transporting crack for her boyfriend and his friend, neither of whom were charged. At the time, she was a single mother with no prior criminal history and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Dexter Eugene Jackson, 52, of Athens, Ga., who was convicted in 2002 of using his pool hall to host marijuana dealers. Since his release from prison, he turned the pool hall into a cell phone repair business that hires high school students. He also works to build and renovate homes for affordable housing.

