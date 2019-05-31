WATERLOO -- Two men were charged after police say they found over 20 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $15,000 in cash in several raids in Waterloo this week.
In a case involving the FBI as well as the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Iowa Division of Narcotics, "several" search warrants were executed "in the Waterloo area" on May 29 and 30, according to Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold.
Leibold declined more specifics, including how many places were searched and the specific locations searched.
As a result of the raids, "over" 20 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $15,000 in cash were seized, according to police.
"That's a substantial amount of methamphetamine," Leibold said. He wasn't sure what the street value was, or whether it had been packaged to sell.
David James Wade, 53, of Waterloo, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and failure to affix drug tax stamp, both felonies.
Malik Sekou Sahid Buchanan, 39, of Burlington, was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a felony.
Other charges are pending, police said.
Investigators were assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
