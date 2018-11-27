NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Two separate traffic stops yielded 78 pounds of marijuana and two arrests near North Platte.
According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the first traffic stop occurred on Nov. 18 on Interstate 80 and Exit 179. The driver was pulled over for speeding and a K9 unit detected a controlled substance in the vehicle.
Troopers found 48 pounds of high-grade marijuana concealed in luggage in the vehicle, according to the news release.
Doreen Cahill, 27, of Jacksonville, N.C., was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than 1 pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.
The second stop occurred Nov. 26 after the driver failed to signal near mile marker 189 on I-80. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, the news release said.
Thirty pounds of high-grade marijuana were discovered and both driver and passenger were arrested and interviewed.
The driver was released after being interviewed but the 17-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than 1 pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.