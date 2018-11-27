Try 3 months for $3
Pot bust

Two separate traffic stops yielded 78 pounds of marijuana and two arrests in Nebraska, police say.

 Nebraska State Patrol

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Two separate traffic stops yielded 78 pounds of marijuana and two arrests near North Platte.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the first traffic stop occurred on Nov. 18 on Interstate 80 and Exit 179. The driver was pulled over for speeding and a K9 unit detected a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Troopers found 48 pounds of high-grade marijuana concealed in luggage in the vehicle, according to the news release. 

Doreen Cahill, 27, of Jacksonville, N.C., was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than 1 pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. 

The second stop occurred Nov. 26 after the driver failed to signal near mile marker 189 on I-80. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, the news release said.

Thirty pounds of high-grade marijuana were discovered and both driver and passenger were arrested and interviewed.

The driver was released after being interviewed but the 17-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than 1 pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

