POSTVILLE — The Postville Police Department has arrested two local men for attempted murder in a Monday incident of gunfire that resulted in injuries.

Ayale Abullahi Ali, 19, of Postville, was charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary, reckless use of a firearm and going armed with intent, according to a news release. Mohamed Ahmed Nour, 22, of Postville, was charged with attempted murder and first degree burglary.

Police were dispatched at 5:08 p.m. to 439 State Drive after multiple 911 calls indicated gunshots had been fired and resulted in injuries. One was transported by ambulance for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries. Another person was ultimately transported for further treatment for the wounds at Gundersen La Crosse Campus.

A release does not specify whether any or all of the men charged were the ones injured, nor did it provide any additional details about the incident.

However, the police department indicated there is no concern the public is in any danger.

The Postville Police Department was assisted by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Monona Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation. Agencies continue to investigate.

