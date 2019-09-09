POSTVILLE – A Postville man has been sentenced to prison for using fake identity documents to apply for a job and insurance at a Postville company, where he worked for five years.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Andres Tzunux-Ordonez, 22, to one year and one day in prison on charges of unlawful possession of an identity document in US District Court in Cedar Rapids. He will be on supervised probation for three years following prison.
Court records allege Tzunux used the name Aron Callejas and a Social Security card of obtain a Missouri driver’s license under Callejas' name in January 2013. He then used the cards to land a job at a Postville meat-processing plant in February 2013.
In December 2017, he used Callejas’ identity to enroll in insurance at the business, court records state.
When immigration agents detained him in March 2019, he allegedly told them he was Callejas, but he later admitted to his real named and turned over the fake documents and a Texas birth certificate.
