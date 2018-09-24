POSTVILLE --- A Guatemalan man who used false identification documents to obtain a job was sentenced to more than two months in federal prison Friday.
Rudi Zamora-Samol, 18, a citizen of Guatemala living in Postville, received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful use of identification documents.
At the guilty plea, Zamora-Samol admitted he used a fraudulent Social Security card and a fraudulent permanent resident card when he completed an employment form May 2, 2018, at a business in Independence.
The Social Security number was invalid and the Alien Registration number had been issued to another person. Zamora-Samol also used the same documents when he applied for work in Garnavillo in April 2017.
Zamora-Samol also must serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
WHAT AN OUTRAGE! Someone helping keep the local and state ecernominy going!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.