POSTVILLE --- A Guatemalan man who used false identification documents to obtain a job was sentenced to more than two months in federal prison Friday.

Rudi Zamora-Samol, 18, a citizen of Guatemala living in Postville, received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful use of identification documents.

At the guilty plea, Zamora-Samol admitted he used a fraudulent Social Security card and a fraudulent permanent resident card when he completed an employment form May 2, 2018, at a business in Independence.

The Social Security number was invalid and the Alien Registration number had been issued to another person. Zamora-Samol also used the same documents when he applied for work in Garnavillo in April 2017.

Zamora-Samol also must serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

