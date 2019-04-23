{{featured_button_text}}
Man faces kidnapping charge of 13-year-old girls in Fayette Co.

WEST UNION – A Postville man has been sentenced to prison for having sexual contact with two 13-year-old girls.

Wilmer Elias Soy Matzir, 20, had been charged with first-degree kidnapping, which carries a life sentence upon conviction. On Monday, he entered pleas to reduced charges for third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a minor in Fayette County District Court in West Union.

Soy apologized to the families of his victims and to his own family during the hearing.

“I know I caused pain and hurt to these families,” he said.

Judge Linda Fangman sentenced Soy to up to 10 years in prison and imposed a $1,000 fine, which were part of the plea deal. Soy will also have to register as a sex offender for life and will be under lifetime parole because of the nature of the offense.

A native of Guatemala who arrived in the United States at a young age and graduated from Postville High School, Soy will likely face deportation following prison, said his defense attorney Andrew Thalacker.

Thalacker said Soy accepted responsibility and didn’t challenge the charges. The defense didn’t subject the victims to depositions while reviewing the case, he said.

“He understood he made a terrible mistake,” Thalacker said.

Court records allege that Soy contacted one of the girls on Facebook and then picked them up outside the Casey’s General Store in West Union on June 4. He then drove them to a remote location in Dover Township where he had sexual contact with them in the vehicle, court records state.

