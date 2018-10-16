INDEPENDENCE — A hearing on whether to move reality TV star Chris Soules’ upcoming trial has been scheduled for the end of the month — though prosecutors and attorneys for Soules say they may reach a deal before that happens.
Soules, 36, of rural Arlington, had a pretrial conference for his upcoming trial Tuesday morning at the Buchanan County Courthouse.
The judge, prosecutors and attorneys discussed a change of venue request. But Soules’ attorneys also mentioned discussions are underway for a possible deal on where it will be held.
Soules’ attorney Brandon Brown has asked a judge to move the trial to Davenport or Council Bluffs because of pretrial publicity. He says Soules’ celebrity status in a small town would make it hard for him to have a fair trial in Buchanan County. Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown and Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden are fighting that move.
During the conference, Brown and Harden said they are close to a resolution regarding the venue and may decide Oct. 22 where to hold the trial.
If no decision is made, the judge will decide at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 whether to grant the change of venue request. If it stays in Buchanan County, the trial is set to begin Nov. 7. If it does change, a new trial date will be set.
Soules faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Investigators say he hit a tractor in rural Buchanan County, north of Aurora, in April of 2017. While Soules stayed at the scene initially, he left before authorities arrived.
Kenneth Mosher died as a result of the crash.
