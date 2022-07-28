Police: Youths identified in Hudson slide fire

HUDSON – Hudson police said they have identified three youths in a Tuesday night fire that damaged playground equipment in City Park.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation, but three juvenile males are suspected of involvement after community members and the parents assisted by coming forward.

Officers were called to a fire at the park around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a slide on fire and other equipment that had been damaged, according to Chief Daniel Banks. A police officer was able to extinguish the flames.