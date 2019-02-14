WATERLOO – Before Lakisha Owens disappeared in 2018, she had been in an argument with her husband, who was seen following her to their apartment.
Owens’ remains were found in Garden of Memories Cemetery on Logan Avenue on Jan. 26, 2018, shortly after her mother reported her missing.
She had died of asphyxiation, and her body was burned in an attempt to conceal the crime, according to court records.
On Wednesday, Waterloo police announced they charged her husband, 28-year-old Fredrick Williams, with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Cell tower mapping indicated Williams’ phone was in the vicinity of the cemetery not long after Williams was last seen alive, according to court records.
Friends and relatives said they had last seen Owens on the weekend of Jan. 20, 2018.
According to court records, people who knew Owens told investigators she had been scared during her last days. Some had seen injuries on her, and she told them Williams was going to kill her.
Witnesses told police they saw Williams following Owens, who was in a taxi cab, Jan. 20, 2018. The cab dropped off Owens at her apartment, and Williams pulled into the parking lot behind her.
Investigators also talked to a neighbor in the apartment building who reported knocking on Owens’ door around 7 p.m. that night, according to court records. After a while, Williams answered the door, opening it just a crack. It was dark inside the apartment, and Williams was brief with the neighbor before closing the door, records state.
After Owens was reported missing, police questioned Williams, who said he hadn’t seen her since the weekend. He told investigators he and Owens got in an argument, and she kicked him out of the apartment.
Following the visit with police, Williams left Waterloo and was later found in St. Paul, Minnesota.
As of Thursday, Williams remained at Clarinda Correctional Facility, where he is serving time for violating his parole in a 2014 holdup.
