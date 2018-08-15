WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested for arson after police say he poured gasoline on the windshield of his wife's car while she and her sister were inside.
Patrick Shawn McGrane, 28, of 2715 Lafayette St., was arrested just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for first-degree arson, a felony.
Waterloo Police say the wife of McGrane, Whitney McGrane, went to the police station just before midnight on Tuesday and told police that she drove with her sister, Josie Jacobs, to her husband's house to pick up her children.
Whitney McGrane said Patrick McGrane yelled at her to leave, grabbed a can of gasoline and poured it all over the windshield, according to police. Patrick McGrane then yelled for someone to get a match and said he would "light this up," according to reports.
Patrick McGrane then got a shovel and struck the back passenger window of Whitney McGrane's car twice, according to police. Whitney McGrane said both she and Jacobs were in the vehicle at the time.
McGrane is currently being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Other charges are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.