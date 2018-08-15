Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Patrick Shawn McGrane

Patrick Shawn McGrane

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested for arson after police say he poured gasoline on the windshield of his wife's car while she and her sister were inside.

Patrick Shawn McGrane, 28, of 2715 Lafayette St., was arrested just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for first-degree arson, a felony.

Waterloo Police say the wife of McGrane, Whitney McGrane, went to the police station just before midnight on Tuesday and told police that she drove with her sister, Josie Jacobs, to her husband's house to pick up her children.

Whitney McGrane said Patrick McGrane yelled at her to leave, grabbed a can of gasoline and poured it all over the windshield, according to police. Patrick McGrane then yelled for someone to get a match and said he would "light this up," according to reports.

Patrick McGrane then got a shovel and struck the back passenger window of Whitney McGrane's car twice, according to police. Whitney McGrane said both she and Jacobs were in the vehicle at the time.

McGrane is currently being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Other charges are pending.

4
2
9
11
1

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter at The Courier

Load comments